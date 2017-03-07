The Ramjas College Staff Council has decided to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate and submit a report on the clashes that broke out on campus on February 21 and 22, The Indian Express reported. Acting Principal PC Tulsian said the college will also file a First Information Report at the Maurice Nagar police station in the next two days.

The decision was taken at a staff council meeting held on Monday. The disciplinary committee will look for evidence and depositions from students and staff members for its report. The college has already submitted a preliminary report to the police, the English daily reported, quoting unidentified officials.

The conflict began on February 21, when a seminar had to be cancelled after members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested against the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid Shora. The talk was part of Ramjas College’s Literary Society and English department’s two-day seminar on “Cultures of Protest”. Stones were pelted at the conference room windows when organisers had tried to hold the seminar, though Khalid was not present.

Clashes broke out between members of the All India Students Association and ABVP at Ramjas College the following day when the students took out a rally to protest against the seminar being cancelled. More than 20 students and several journalists were injured.

The Delhi Commission for Women also ordered an investigation against the police after women at the protest complained that they were manhandled. “Policemen attacking female protestors in DU [Delhi University] may amount to molestation; severe punishment needed,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had said.