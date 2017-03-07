An Indian fisherman was shot dead, allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, on Monday night, reported The Hindu. At least one more fisherman sustained injuries in the incident. The Sri Lankan security personnel opened fire on the men from Rameswaram because they were entering the country’s waters, the newspaper said.

The fisherman who was killed was identified as K Britso from Thangachimadam, and was in his 20s. The group comprised six fishermen from the area, who had set out for a night fishing trip in a mechanised boat.

After the incident, they had got in touch with their leader and asked him to alert the Indian Coast Guard. They sailed back to shore when the Indian personnel did not reach in time to rescue them. Fishermen’s leader S Emerit from Rameswaram confirmed the incident, reported The Times of India.

Fishermen from the two countries have been arrested in the past for crossing territorial waters. In November, 2016, representatives of the two countries discussed a proposal to set up a coast guard hotline to avoid further disputes. A joint working group meeting will be held in April 2017 to review progress. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea states that fishermen who violate territorial water borders may be warned and even fined but not arrested or shot at, Reuters reported.