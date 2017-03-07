A look at the headlines right now:

US President Donald Trump signs new immigration order, Iraq not on restricted list: White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway said the new restrictions were more specific. Tamil Nadu government releases Jayalalithaa’s AIIMS medical report, dismisses speculation: The state administration said the ‘self explanatory’ document made it clear that the former chief minister was given the best possible treatment. Nothing new in ex-Pakistan NSA’s statements on the 26/11 attacks, says Kiren Rijiju: Mahmud Ali Durrani had said the attack was perpetrated by groups based in his country, but said Islamabad had no role in the strike. Indian fisherman from Rameswaram shot dead by Sri Lankan Navy: Another was injured in the incident that took place during a night fishing trip on Monday. Ramjas College to set up disciplinary committee, file FIR after campus violence, says report: The police complaint will be against no one in particular, acting Principal PC Tulsian said. High court stays suspension of Jodhpur University professor who invited Nivedita Menon to conference: The court also issued notices to the vice chancellor and registrar. Indian man in New Zealand captures racist abuse on Facebook live video: A white man in a grey T-shirt can be seen telling Navninder V Singh to go to back to his country. Pilot killed as air ambulance of Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital crash lands in Thailand: Another team of doctors from the facility has been sent to Bangkok to assist with the medical care of those injured. Will not accept discharge of LK advani in Babri masjid demolition case on technical grounds, says SC: On March 22, the court will decide whether the accused, including Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, should face trial for conspiracy.

Women in India Inc earn 25% less than their male counterparts: Monster India survey: A majority of the study’s female respondents said men were given higher career growth opportunities.