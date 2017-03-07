The big news: Donald Trump eases some rules in new travel ban, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The Tamil Nadu government released Jayalalithaa’s medical report, and a former Pakistan NSA called the Mumbai attacks cross-border terror.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US President Donald Trump signs new immigration order, Iraq not on restricted list: White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway said the new restrictions were more specific.
- Tamil Nadu government releases Jayalalithaa’s AIIMS medical report, dismisses speculation: The state administration said the ‘self explanatory’ document made it clear that the former chief minister was given the best possible treatment.
- Nothing new in ex-Pakistan NSA’s statements on the 26/11 attacks, says Kiren Rijiju: Mahmud Ali Durrani had said the attack was perpetrated by groups based in his country, but said Islamabad had no role in the strike.
- Indian fisherman from Rameswaram shot dead by Sri Lankan Navy: Another was injured in the incident that took place during a night fishing trip on Monday.
- Ramjas College to set up disciplinary committee, file FIR after campus violence, says report: The police complaint will be against no one in particular, acting Principal PC Tulsian said.
- High court stays suspension of Jodhpur University professor who invited Nivedita Menon to conference: The court also issued notices to the vice chancellor and registrar.
- Indian man in New Zealand captures racist abuse on Facebook live video: A white man in a grey T-shirt can be seen telling Navninder V Singh to go to back to his country.
- Pilot killed as air ambulance of Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital crash lands in Thailand: Another team of doctors from the facility has been sent to Bangkok to assist with the medical care of those injured.
- Will not accept discharge of LK advani in Babri masjid demolition case on technical grounds, says SC: On March 22, the court will decide whether the accused, including Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, should face trial for conspiracy.
- Women in India Inc earn 25% less than their male counterparts: Monster India survey: A majority of the study’s female respondents said men were given higher career growth opportunities.