After Lance Naik Roy Mathew, another jawan has spoken up against the prevalent “sahayak system” in a video posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The jawan, who identified himself as Sindhav Jogidas, has accused some senior army officials of treating juniors like “slaves”.

In the video, Jogidas is seen complaining about the poor quality of food served to the jawans, however, he adds that he does not have evidence to support his claims. Jogidas says he had approached the Prime Minister’s Office and the Defence Ministry in January, 2016, however, he got no response. Disciplinary action and a Court of Inquiry was initiated against him for approaching the prime minister with the complaints, he claimed, adding that he was harassed for over a year.

Jogidas claims that a chargesheet was also filed against him for speaking up against senior officials and he was remanded in Army custody for 14 days. He said he had also tried to lodge a complaint on the WhatsApp number circulated for grievance redressal, but got no reply.

Mathew, was found dead in Nashik last week days after he had featured in a video that highlighted the prevalent “sahayak system” in the Army. The clip, which had showed soldiers walking dogs of senior officers and taking their children to school, had sparked a controversy over the British-era practice, according to The Times of India. The clip was widely shared on social media.

In January 2017, Border Security Force Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had shared a series of videos on Facebook, in which he showed the poor quality of food that troops were served along the border and alleged that they were often forced to sleep on an “empty stomach”. Yadav had also accused senior officers of selling their supplies provided by the government.

After the incident, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in January had warned of action against soldiers who make complaints on social media.