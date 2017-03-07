At least nine people aboard Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train were injured in a blast on Tuesday, reported ANI. The explosion took place near Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh around 10 am.

Those injured have been admitted to Kalapipal government hospital while a medical team has been sent to the site. According to reports, the explosion on the Ujjain-bound train took place in the general compartment next to the guard’s compartment.

Public Relation Officer of Bhopal division IA Siddiqui told ANI that investigators had yet to ascertain what caused the explosion. However, the police did not rule out the possibility of a bomb planted in a suitcase, reported News18. “There was a gunpowder odour,” Siddiqui said. A joint team of the local police, Government Railway Police and Rapid Police Force is investigating the matter.

