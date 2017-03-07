Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar on Monday announced the dissolution of his political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch, that was formed by the RSS Goa Prant in alliance with the Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Shiv Sena. “After much discussion and debate, we have decided to join hands with the RSS and resume our work of spreading the RSS ideology in the state,” Velignkar told Hindustan Times.

The RSS Goa Prant had contested the Assembly elections in the state under the banner of the Goa Suraksha Manch. Velingkar formed the GSM on October 3, a month after he was sacked for protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state about the medium of instruction in schools.

Velingkar said the main aim behind forming a separate party was to “teach BJP a lesson”. “It was a message we wanted to give to the BJP. They cannot walk over us, they cannot take us for granted,” Velingkar said according to The Indian Express.

Velingkar’s Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch had opposed the BJP supporting English medium schools and sanctioning grants to the Archdiocese-led primary institutions. He however clarified on Monday that the GSM and BBSM would continue their fight for the use local languages as the medium of instruction in schools and the withdrawal of grants given to English medium schools.

The results of the Goa Assembly elections will be declared on March 11.