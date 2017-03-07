In a travel advisory to its citizens, the United States on Monday said “extremist elements” were active in India. It also warned Americans against travelling to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangaldesh, saying “terrorist groups” in South Asia could be planning attacks in the region.

“US citizens should avoid travel to Afghanistan, as no region in the country is immune from violence,” the advisory read. Several established militant organisation may pose a “danger to US citizens in Pakistan”, it said, adding that many institutions had been targeted in Bangladesh recently.

The Islamic State group, al Qaeda and other militant organisations are targeting “US citizens wherever they are”, the notice said. “Extremists may use conventional or non-conventional weapons to target the US government and private interests.”

In November 2016, the US Embassy in Delhi had warned Americans in the country about a potential threat from the Islamic State group fighters operating in India. It had said that India remained a target for “terrorist” and insurgent activities, a factor that may affect US citizens directly or indirectly. The embassy had alerted its citizens of an increased threat at areas “frequented by Westerners”, including religious sites, markets and festival spaces.