The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has been ranked eighth in the top 20 Times Higher Education’s Best Small Universities in the World 2017. This is the first time an Indian institute has secured a place in the top 10 global university rankings. IISc is the only Indian institute in the top 20 rankings.

However, this year, India has taken a hit compared to last year’s rankings. Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati was ranked 14th and Savitribai Phule Pune University was ranked 18th last year on the same list, reported The Times of India.

In September 2016, IISc had climbed 50 positions in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2016-2017, earning a spot in the 201-250 band.

California Institute of Technology in the US is on the top of the list this year, followed by France’s École Normale Supérieure and Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea. Three institutes from France and Italy each hold places in the top 20 list.

Any university which has less than 5,000 students while teach more than four disciplines qualifies for a “small university” in the ranking.