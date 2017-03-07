The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex dropped 55 points to 28,992 on Tuesday after an interim surge of 50 points. The Nifty50 fluctuated as well, rising 14.40 points around 11 am and then falling 20 points to 8,943 at 1.28 pm. On the National Stock Exchange, as many as 42 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high, while 13 touched a new 52-week low during intra-day trade.

The sectors trading in the green were power, oil and gas, consumer durables, FMCG, auto and banking. Shares of Adani Power surged 5.58% to Rs 40.70, while Reliance Power rose 3.63% to Rs 48.55, reported mint. Among the biggest losers was Bharat Financial Inclusions Ltd, whose shares nosedived 5% to Rs 763 after the firm announced that 4.5% of its gross loan portfolio may slip into bad loans in the next quarter. The others who registered losses were Infosys, HeroMoto Corp and Bharti Airtel.

Investors attributed the fluctuations to speculations about Unites States President Donald Trump’s new executive order and the current diplomatic tensions in North Korea. Trading was cautious, keeping in mind a likely interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve next week, reported Business Standard. According to brokers, a buying spree, good foreign fund inflows and a mixed trend in Asian markets were deciding factors.

The rupee opened at 66.67 against the US dollar. At 9.15 am, the home currency was trading 0.05% higher from its Monday’s closing of 66.72. Other Asian currencies registered mixed trading. While South Korea’s won was up 0.53%, and Taiwan’s dollar rose 0.18%, Malaysia’s ringgit was down 0.11% and China’s renminbi fell 0.1%.