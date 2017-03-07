The big news: Protests after fisherman allegedly killed by Lankan Navy, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Five detained for molesting seven minors at a Kerala children’s home, and nine passengers were injured in a blast in Bhopal-Ujjain train.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protests in Rameswaram after Indian fisherman shot dead by Sri Lankan Navy: Another was injured in the incident that took place during a night fishing trip on Monday.
- Five detained for allegedly molesting seven girls from children’s home in Wayanad: The girls had been sexually assaulted for the past six months, officials said.
- Explosion in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train injures at least nine near Shajapur: The police have not ruled out the possibility of a bomb planted in a suitcase.
- North Korea, Malaysia bar each other’s citizens from leaving amid strained diplomatic relations: Meanwhile, US deployed its advanced anti-missile defence system in South Korea, a day after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.
- Another jawan speaks up against ‘sahayak system’ in Facebook video, says treated like ‘slaves’: He claimed that he had approached the Prime Minister’s Office and Defence Ministry with his complaints last year, however, he received no response.
- Reconsider penalty for those who don’t maintain minimum account balance, Centre tells SBI: The government also asked banks to rethink charges on cash transactions and ATM withdrawals.
- Indian man in New Zealand captures racist abuse on Facebook live video: A white man in a grey T-shirt can be seen telling Navninder V Singh to go back to his country.
- Subhash Velingkar dissolves rebel faction, to rejoin RSS in Goa: The RSS Goa Prant contested the Assembly elections under the banner of Goa Suraksha Manch, which also had the Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Shiv Sena.
- Extremist elements active in India, says US in travel advisory for citizens visiting South Asia: The notice also warned Americans against travelling to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
- Nasa proposes artificial magnetic shield around Mars to restore its atmosphere, make life possible: The scientists believe that it will protect the planet from high energy solar particles from the sun.