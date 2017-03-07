A look at the headlines right now:

Protests in Rameswaram after Indian fisherman shot dead by Sri Lankan Navy: Another was injured in the incident that took place during a night fishing trip on Monday. Five detained for allegedly molesting seven girls from children’s home in Wayanad: The girls had been sexually assaulted for the past six months, officials said. Explosion in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train injures at least nine near Shajapur: The police have not ruled out the possibility of a bomb planted in a suitcase. North Korea, Malaysia bar each other’s citizens from leaving amid strained diplomatic relations: Meanwhile, US deployed its advanced anti-missile defence system in South Korea, a day after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan. Another jawan speaks up against ‘sahayak system’ in Facebook video, says treated like ‘slaves’: He claimed that he had approached the Prime Minister’s Office and Defence Ministry with his complaints last year, however, he received no response. Reconsider penalty for those who don’t maintain minimum account balance, Centre tells SBI: The government also asked banks to rethink charges on cash transactions and ATM withdrawals. Indian man in New Zealand captures racist abuse on Facebook live video: A white man in a grey T-shirt can be seen telling Navninder V Singh to go back to his country. Subhash Velingkar dissolves rebel faction, to rejoin RSS in Goa: The RSS Goa Prant contested the Assembly elections under the banner of Goa Suraksha Manch, which also had the Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Shiv Sena. Extremist elements active in India, says US in travel advisory for citizens visiting South Asia: The notice also warned Americans against travelling to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Nasa proposes artificial magnetic shield around Mars to restore its atmosphere, make life possible: The scientists believe that it will protect the planet from high energy solar particles from the sun.