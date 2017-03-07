Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s (6/41) 25th five-haul led India to a 75-run win against Australia on Tuesday, levelling the four-match series at 1-1. The hosts defended a low score of 188 and bundled the visitors out at 112 on Day 4 of the second Test at Bengaluru.

With this six-wicket haul, Ashwin became India’s fifth highest wicket-taker, surpassing Bishen Singh Bedi.

Starting the day at 213/4, India’s lower order made a barely notable contribution, after Cheteshwar Pujara (92) and Ajinkya Rahane (52) set a solid platform late on Day 3. For the Aussies, pacer Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball, finishing at 6/67.

Indian bowlers had the Australian batsmen under constant pressure, with pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma picking up early wickets. Mitchell Marsh’s wicket triggered a collapse in the Australian ranks as they wilted against Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin’s spin force. Despite picking up only a solitary wicket, Jadeja was a constant menace with the ball and instrumental in keeping the other end in check. Australia lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs.

The third Test will start on March 16 at Ranchi.

Brief scores:

Australia 112 (Steve Smith, 28; RAvichandran Ashwin 6/41, Umesh Yadav 2/30) & 276 lost to India 189 & 274 (Cheteshwar Pujara 92, Ajinkya Rahane 52; Josh Hazlewood 6/67) by 75 runs.