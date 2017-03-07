A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Reconsider penalty for those who don’t maintain minimum account balance, Centre tells SBI: The government also asked banks to rethink charges on cash transactions and ATM withdrawals. Sensex, Nifty end low on profit-booking: Investors attributed the fluctuations to speculations about US President Donald Trump’s new executive order and the diplomatic tensions in North Korea. Women in India Inc earn 25% less than their male counterparts, Monster India survey finds: A majority of the study’s female respondents said men were given higher career growth opportunities. India will replace Russia as third largest refiner in the world, says International Energy Agency official: The organisation’s executive director, Fatih Birol, praised the Centre’s development of its oil, coal and solar resources. Struggling Air Costa halts operations till March 15: The airline’s marketing vice-president said the regional carrier was negotiating with investors over a fund infusion. United Breweries moves court against winding-up order: The petition asked the Karnataka high court to let the company operate until the pendency of the case. Uber in talks with Centre over allowing use of private cars in ride-sharing, says report: The company’s India chief said it was seeking an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act.