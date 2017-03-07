The business wrap: Centre asks SBI to rethink minimum account balance penalty, and six top stories
In other headlines: Profit booking dragged Indian bourses down, and women in India Inc earn 25% less than men do.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Reconsider penalty for those who don’t maintain minimum account balance, Centre tells SBI: The government also asked banks to rethink charges on cash transactions and ATM withdrawals.
- Sensex, Nifty end low on profit-booking: Investors attributed the fluctuations to speculations about US President Donald Trump’s new executive order and the diplomatic tensions in North Korea.
- Women in India Inc earn 25% less than their male counterparts, Monster India survey finds: A majority of the study’s female respondents said men were given higher career growth opportunities.
- India will replace Russia as third largest refiner in the world, says International Energy Agency official: The organisation’s executive director, Fatih Birol, praised the Centre’s development of its oil, coal and solar resources.
- Struggling Air Costa halts operations till March 15: The airline’s marketing vice-president said the regional carrier was negotiating with investors over a fund infusion.
- United Breweries moves court against winding-up order: The petition asked the Karnataka high court to let the company operate until the pendency of the case.
- Uber in talks with Centre over allowing use of private cars in ride-sharing, says report: The company’s India chief said it was seeking an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act.