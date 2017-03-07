The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday launched an operation to track a suspected militant, who is believed to be holed up in a bungalow in Lucknow’s Thakurganj locality. According to TV reports, the suspect is part of the group behind the explosion that took place aboard the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train earlier on Tuesday.

At least 20 commandos are at the site in Lucknow. There are conflicting reports on the number of people hiding at the Thakurganj building, with some saying there are three holed up inside. The Home Affairs Ministry is monitoring the developments.

Additional Director General of Police Daljit Chaudhary told ANI that they had been tipped off in the morning about the presence of a few suspects in Kanpur and Lucknow. Senior officers began search operations on the basis of the inputs, he added. “One suspect was arrested in Kanpur,” he said.

At least eight people were injured in the blast on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. The police had not ruled out the possibility of a bomb planted in a suitcase.

More details on the Lucknow encounter are awaited.