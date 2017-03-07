Popular Bengali folk singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya died in a road accident in West Bengal’s Burdwan district on Tuesday. He was 56 years old.

The accident took place in Palsit when Bhattacharya and four other members of his band, Dohar, were on their way to perform at a school in Birbhum district. Their SUV was hit from behind by a truck on National Highway 2. The car fell into a nearby water body.

Bhattacharya was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where the singer was declared brought dead, said a police officer. The remaining four band members are still undergoing treatment and three of them are said to be in critical condition.

Bhattacharya was known for popularising folk songs from rural Bengal. He had also sung for Bengali films like Moner Manush, Jaatishwar and Bhuban Majhi. Condolences poured in from the music industry. “I wish this news you have given were not true,” said singer-music composer Shantanu Moitra, according to The Indian Express. Another composer, Debojyoti Mishra, said, “He was credited with infusing folk elements in new form in Bengali music and whenever I met him I was struck by his creative thinking.” Singer Subha Mudgal also tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear that Kalikaprasad Bhattacharjee/Kalika da passed away in a road accident. I mourn with his friends and family.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Shocked at the tragic demise of Kalikaprasad Bhattacharjee of Dohar. His passing is a big loss to Bengali music.”

Shocked at the tragic demise of Kalikaprasad Bhattacharjee of Dohar . His passing is a big loss to Bengali music 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 7, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear that Kalikaprasad Bhattacharjee/Kalika da passed away in a road accident. I mourn with his friends and family🙏 pic.twitter.com/aVlfFrizqI — Shubha Mudgal (@smudgal) March 7, 2017

And will have to mention.. by far one of the most educated human beings I had ever met.. more strength to your family! #KalikaPrasad — Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) March 7, 2017

Shocked 2 hear about d demise of folk artist Kalikaprasad. Our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/C2dW20KduV — Surjya Kanta Mishra (@SurjyaKMishra) March 7, 2017