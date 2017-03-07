The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday said mobile manufacturer Oppo would replace Star India as its Team India lead sponsor. The company bagged the sponsorship rights for a sum of Rs 1,079.29 crore for five years.

In February, Star India had said that they would not bid for certain rights in the future, including having their name on the Indian cricket team’s jersey. Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Limited’s sponsorship starts on April 1, 2017, and ends on March 31, 2022.

India is scheduled to play 14 home series and 20 overseas series, including the ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Cricket World Cup and the World T20 events, during this period, the BCCI statement said. “Oppo Mobiles and the BCCI share a common vision and I am confident that we will work together to further grow Indian cricket,” BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri said.

“Cricket in India isn’t just a sport, it is also a way of life, a culture, even a religion. Oppo aims at reaching new heights along side the Indian cricket team,” Sky Lee, President of Oppo Mobiles India said

Star India’s CEO Uday Shankar had said that his company was “concerned about the health of cricket in the days ahead” in light of the impasse between the International Cricket Council and the BCCI with regard to revenue sharing and governance.