The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday summoned controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to appear before it on March 14, PTI reported. His presence is wanted in connection with a money laundering case.

Naik is believed to be in Saudi Arabia in a bid to evade his arrest. Officials told the news agency that the notice was sent to the 51-year-old’s residence in Mumbai’s Mazagaon, where his brother Mohammad Abdul Karim Naik received it.

On February 27, the Enforcement Directorate had issued its fourth summons to the preacher in a money laundering case against him and his NGO Islamic Research Foundation.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Naik and his NGO on December 30 based on a First Information Report filed against both parties by the National Investigation Agency on November 18. The NIA had alleged that Naik and his organisation were involved in unlawful activities and promoted hatred between religious groups.

He was accused of inspiring one of the militants who carried out the Dhaka cafe attack on July 1, 2016.