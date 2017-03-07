The big news: Suspect behind Bhopal-Ujjain train blast cornered in Lucknow, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: DU professor GN Saibaba was sentenced to life for suspected Maoist links, and India won the second Test match against Australia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UP’s Anti-Terror Squad corners suspected militant in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area: The suspect is believed to be part of the group behind the explosion that took place aboard the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train earlier today.
- DU professor GN Saibaba and four others get life sentence for ‘Maoist links’: The wheelchair-bound academic was arrested in May 2014. He and five others were convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
- Ravichandran Ashwin’s 6/41 leads India to 75-run win in second Test against Australia: The four-match series is now levelled 1-1.
- Centre clarifies Aadhaar midday meal rule after criticism, says alternate ID can be provided for now: A February 28 notification had made the identity number compulsory for availing scheme under which a free meal is given to children from Class 1 to Class 8.
- Sri Lankan Navy denies shooting Indian fisherman dead, promises an investigation: The Centre took up the matter with the country’s government after protests in Rameswaram over the incident, in which another fisherman was injured.
- Latest WikiLeaks exposé reveals CIA hacked into iPhones, Android gadgets and Samsung smart TVs: ‘Year Zero’ – the first part of the ‘Vault 7’ series of leaks on the US intelligence agency – turned the devices into covert microphones to spy on people.
- Homoeopathic doctor who conducted illegal abortions in Sangli arrested in Karnataka: The police also suspect the involvement of five other medical practitioners.
- House Republicans in US release plan to replace Obamacare: While the proposed legislation does away with the penalty for not having coverage, it has retained two popular provisions of the Affordable Health Care Act.
- No aid for Bhopal gas leak victims, and workers rescued from bonded labour unless they have Aadhaar number: Those without the unique identification number need to submit an application form to prove that they have enrolled for the scheme.
- IISc only Indian institute among 10 Best Small Universities, according to Times Higher Education ranking: The Bengaluru-based college has secured the 8th spot on the list.