A look at the headlines right now:

UP’s Anti-Terror Squad corners suspected militant in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area: The suspect is believed to be part of the group behind the explosion that took place aboard the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train earlier today. DU professor GN Saibaba and four others get life sentence for ‘Maoist links’: The wheelchair-bound academic was arrested in May 2014. He and five others were convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Ravichandran Ashwin’s 6/41 leads India to 75-run win in second Test against Australia: The four-match series is now levelled 1-1. Centre clarifies Aadhaar midday meal rule after criticism, says alternate ID can be provided for now: A February 28 notification had made the identity number compulsory for availing scheme under which a free meal is given to children from Class 1 to Class 8. Sri Lankan Navy denies shooting Indian fisherman dead, promises an investigation: The Centre took up the matter with the country’s government after protests in Rameswaram over the incident, in which another fisherman was injured. Latest WikiLeaks exposé reveals CIA hacked into iPhones, Android gadgets and Samsung smart TVs: ‘Year Zero’ – the first part of the ‘Vault 7’ series of leaks on the US intelligence agency – turned the devices into covert microphones to spy on people. Homoeopathic doctor who conducted illegal abortions in Sangli arrested in Karnataka: The police also suspect the involvement of five other medical practitioners. House Republicans in US release plan to replace Obamacare: While the proposed legislation does away with the penalty for not having coverage, it has retained two popular provisions of the Affordable Health Care Act. No aid for Bhopal gas leak victims, and workers rescued from bonded labour unless they have Aadhaar number: Those without the unique identification number need to submit an application form to prove that they have enrolled for the scheme. IISc only Indian institute among 10 Best Small Universities, according to Times Higher Education ranking: The Bengaluru-based college has secured the 8th spot on the list.