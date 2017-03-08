Voting began in phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh elections at 7 am on Wednesday. A total of 40 out of the states 403 seats will be contested, among them Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi. More than 500 candidates will contest the polls from these seats, and there are 1.41 crore registered voters in these areas.

Modi has been holding high-profile rallies in Varanasi for several days, as have Samajwadi Part chief Akhilesh Yadav and all Congress’ Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who is hoping to make a surprise return as chief minister, also campaigned fiercely in the city.

उत्तर प्रदेश में आज आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। मेरा निवेदन है कि आप अपना कीमती वोट अवश्य दें। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2017

The results for UP, as well as the Assemblies of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, will be declared on March 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping that a strong showing in Uttar Pradesh and the other states will give it more seats in the Rajya Sabha, where it is in the minority. The elections are also being considered a litmus test for the ruling party’s move to demonetise 86% of the country’s cash.