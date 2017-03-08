A look at the headlines right now:

On International Women’s Day, thousands of women around the world will take the day off from paid and unpaid work: The strike is being supported by organisers in over 50 countries, including the group behind the Women’s March against Donald Trump. All eyes on Varanasi as Uttar Pradesh begins its last polling day of Assembly elections: A total of 40 seats are being contests, and more than 1.4 crore voters are registered. Lucknow encounter ends, militant believed to be behind train explosion found dead: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the blast could be linked to the Islamic State group. Banaras Hindu University asks Centre for a permanent paramilitary force on its campus, reports The Telegraph: The university claims its own security is inadequate, but the demand has already raised questions about what this will mean for those voicing dissent.

Centre sources out-of-stock HIV drug through global agency, starts paying Cipla its, says report: The pharma company had stopped manufacturing the syrup Lopinavir, used widely by child patients, saying it had not been paid since 2014. Mineral water will be sold at a uniform rate across the country, says consumer affairs minister: Ram Vilas Paswan said the consumer forum had gotten complaints about the product being sold at prices above the MRP at places like airports. IndiGo pilot ‘caught lying’ about air traffic controller being responsible for flight delay: The commander was unaware that the official was actually on board his aircraft. DU professor GN Saibaba and four others get life sentence for ‘Maoist links’: The wheelchair-bound academic was arrested in May 2014. He and five others were convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Centre clarifies Aadhaar midday meal rule after criticism, says alternate ID can be provided for now: A February 28 notification had made the identity number compulsory for availing scheme under which a free meal is given to children from Class 1 to Class 8. Another jawan speaks up against ‘sahayak system’ in Facebook video, says treated like slaves: Sindhav Jogidas claimed he had approached the Prime Minister’s Office and Defence Ministry with his complaints last year, but had received no response.