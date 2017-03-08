The big news: Women around the world join strike against inequality, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Phase 7 of polling began in Uttar Pradesh, and the militant involved in the Lucknow shootout ended after the militant was found dead.
A look at the headlines right now:
- On International Women’s Day, thousands of women around the world will take the day off from paid and unpaid work: The strike is being supported by organisers in over 50 countries, including the group behind the Women’s March against Donald Trump.
- All eyes on Varanasi as Uttar Pradesh begins its last polling day of Assembly elections: A total of 40 seats are being contests, and more than 1.4 crore voters are registered.
- Lucknow encounter ends, militant believed to be behind train explosion found dead: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the blast could be linked to the Islamic State group.
- Banaras Hindu University asks Centre for a permanent paramilitary force on its campus, reports The Telegraph: The university claims its own security is inadequate, but the demand has already raised questions about what this will mean for those voicing dissent.
- Centre sources out-of-stock HIV drug through global agency, starts paying Cipla its, says report: The pharma company had stopped manufacturing the syrup Lopinavir, used widely by child patients, saying it had not been paid since 2014.
- Mineral water will be sold at a uniform rate across the country, says consumer affairs minister: Ram Vilas Paswan said the consumer forum had gotten complaints about the product being sold at prices above the MRP at places like airports.
- IndiGo pilot ‘caught lying’ about air traffic controller being responsible for flight delay: The commander was unaware that the official was actually on board his aircraft.
- DU professor GN Saibaba and four others get life sentence for ‘Maoist links’: The wheelchair-bound academic was arrested in May 2014. He and five others were convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
- Centre clarifies Aadhaar midday meal rule after criticism, says alternate ID can be provided for now: A February 28 notification had made the identity number compulsory for availing scheme under which a free meal is given to children from Class 1 to Class 8.
- Another jawan speaks up against ‘sahayak system’ in Facebook video, says treated like slaves: Sindhav Jogidas claimed he had approached the Prime Minister’s Office and Defence Ministry with his complaints last year, but had received no response.