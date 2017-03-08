The encounter between security forces and a suspected militant in Lucknow ended after 12 hours at 3 am on Wednesday morning. The police found the body of the suspect, Saifullah, inside a house in Thakurganj locality. The police believe that he was part of the group that carried out the explosion inside a compartment of an Ujjain-Bhopal train on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

Investigators found a pistol, revolver and a knife in the house where the man was hiding. The police had initially thought that there were two militants holed up inside the house. “We used micro-tube cameras for a recon of the site. The image was not clear, hence thought there were two terrorists,” said Aseem Arun, a senior officer of the Anti-Terror Squad, “But it turned out that there was only one.”

The police used CCTV footage from the site of the train explosion to track down the suspects. They arrested two people from Kanpur, one from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and three others from Madhya Pradesh. The police are looking for three more people who they believe were responsible for the explosion. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the incident could be linked to the Islamic State group.

At least nine people were injured in the train explosion.