Unidentified gunmen attacked a military hospital near the United States Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. Local security forces are currently exchanging fire with the gunmen and an explosion has been reported from the site in the Wazir Akbar Khan area. Doctors told TOLOnews that two people have been killed and 15 other injured in the attack.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Dawlat Waziri said a number of militants were involved in the attack, though he has yet to confirm the number. “Our security forces are on location fighting the attackers, but they are also being careful to not cause any casualties,” Waziri told Al Jazeera. “It’s a difficult situation.”

Reuters reported that three to five militants were involved in the incident. The attack has not been claimed by any militant group yet. Sardar Daud Khan hospital is one of the largest in the capital city.

This comes only days after a series of explosions across the city killed dozens of people. The attacks were orchestrated by an Afghan Taliban group.