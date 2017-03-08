The big news: Lucknow encounter ends after militant found dead, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Manipur and UP saw peaceful voting on the last day of Assembly polls, and scores of women skipped work to participate in Women's Day strike.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lucknow encounter ends, militant believed to be behind train explosion found dead: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the blast could be linked to the Islamic State group.
- Around 38% voter turnout recorded in Uttar Pradesh till 1 pm, 67% in Manipur: 40 seats are being contested in UP, 22 in Manipur.
- Thousands of women around the world will take the day off from paid and unpaid work to take part in Women’s Day protest: The strike is being supported by organisers in over 50 countries, including the group behind the Women’s March against Donald Trump.
- Supreme Court rejects Uphaar cinema fire convict Gopal Ansal’s plea seeking more time to surrender: On February 9, the court had sentenced him to prison for one year, and asked him to surrender within four weeks.
- Gunmen attack military hospital near US embassy in Kabul: A loud explosion was heard at the site, and it is unclear how many militants are involved.
- Banaras Hindu University asks Centre for a permanent paramilitary force on its campus: The university claims its own security is inadequate, but the demand has already raised questions about what this will mean for those voicing dissent.
- Nike unveils the Pro Hijab, which ‘feels like a second skin’: Saudi Arabian runner Sarah Attar and Emirati weightlifting Olympian Amna Al Haddad inspired the product, the company said.
- Centre sources out-of-stock HIV drug through global agency, starts paying Cipla its dues: The pharma company had stopped manufacturing the syrup Lopinavir, used widely by child patients, saying it had not been paid since 2014.
- ‘Fearless girl’ challenges Wall Street’s charging bull: The installation, commissioned by a top assets manager, hopes to attract attention to the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards.
- Demonetisation drives 11 Indians out of Hurun Global Rich List, Mukesh Ambani richest in country: Two new Indians – Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Divyank Turakhia of Directi – feature in this year list.