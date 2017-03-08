A look at the headlines right now:

Lucknow encounter ends, militant believed to be behind train explosion found dead: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the blast could be linked to the Islamic State group. Around 38% voter turnout recorded in Uttar Pradesh till 1 pm, 67% in Manipur: 40 seats are being contested in UP, 22 in Manipur. Thousands of women around the world will take the day off from paid and unpaid work to take part in Women’s Day protest: The strike is being supported by organisers in over 50 countries, including the group behind the Women’s March against Donald Trump. Supreme Court rejects Uphaar cinema fire convict Gopal Ansal’s plea seeking more time to surrender: On February 9, the court had sentenced him to prison for one year, and asked him to surrender within four weeks. Gunmen attack military hospital near US embassy in Kabul: A loud explosion was heard at the site, and it is unclear how many militants are involved. Banaras Hindu University asks Centre for a permanent paramilitary force on its campus: The university claims its own security is inadequate, but the demand has already raised questions about what this will mean for those voicing dissent. Nike unveils the Pro Hijab, which ‘feels like a second skin’: Saudi Arabian runner Sarah Attar and Emirati weightlifting Olympian Amna Al Haddad inspired the product, the company said. Centre sources out-of-stock HIV drug through global agency, starts paying Cipla its dues: The pharma company had stopped manufacturing the syrup Lopinavir, used widely by child patients, saying it had not been paid since 2014. ‘Fearless girl’ challenges Wall Street’s charging bull: The installation, commissioned by a top assets manager, hopes to attract attention to the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards. Demonetisation drives 11 Indians out of Hurun Global Rich List, Mukesh Ambani richest in country: Two new Indians – Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Divyank Turakhia of Directi – feature in this year list.