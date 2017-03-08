Ousted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam led a hunger strike in Chennai on Wednesday along with his supporters seeking probe into the death of deceased Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The strike that began at 9 am will continue till 5 pm, reported IANS.

While Panneerselvam led the demonstration at Chennai’s Rajarathinam Stadium, his supporters across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry held the strike in various districts. Several All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators participated in the protests.

On February 28, a delegation of AIADMK legislators from the Panneerselvam camp had approached President Pranab Mukherjee seeking a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death. Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan had said that there were many “goof-ups” in connection with the former chief minister’s treatment at Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals.

On March 6, the Tamil Nadu government had released Jayalalithaa’s medical report from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to end all speculations. The state government had maintained that Jayalalithaa had received the best medical treatment possible.

Jayalalithaa had died following a cardiac arrest on December 5 after being treated for 75 days at the Apollo Hospitals. Panneerselvam, who was appointed the chief minister after her death, resigned from the position when the party decided to promote AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala to the post.

Soon after, Panneerselvam revolted and said he had been forced to resign. Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case and hence could not take over as the chief minister. However, her candidate, Palaniswami, won 122-11 during a floor test held on February 18.