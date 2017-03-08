A special court of the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday acquitted former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Swami Aseemanand and two others in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case, The Indian Express reported. Aseemanand was the key accused in the case.

The NIA court found three others – Sunil Joshi, Bhavesh Patel and Devendra Gupta – guilty in the bombing, in which three people were killed and 17 injured. Patel and Gupta have been fined Rs 1 lakh each, and Joshi is already dead.

On October 11, 2007, a timed-bomb had ripped through the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The explosion had taken place during the month of Ramzan. Investigatinos had found that Hindu groups were behind the explosion.

Aseemanand was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in November 2010, three years after the blast, and handed over to the NIA the next month. He had confessed to being involved in bombings at a number of Muslim places of worship along with other Hindu activists, but later said he had been under pressure from investigative agencies to make the statement.

The former RSS activist is an accused in the Samjhauta Express and Mecca Masjid blast cases, as well.