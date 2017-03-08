A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

11 Indians out of Hurun Global Rich List post demonetisation, Mukesh Ambani richest in country: Two new Indians – Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Divyank Turakhia of Directi – feature in this year list. Latest WikiLeaks exposé reveals CIA hacked into iPhones, Android gadgets and Samsung smart TVs: ‘Year Zero’ – the first part of the ‘Vault 7’ series of leaks on the US intelligence agency – turned the devices into covert microphones to spy on people Sensex, Nifty end lower ahead of Assembly election results: Aviation stocks traded higher after the Delhi government, in its Budget, announced that it will slash tax on jet fuel to 1% from 25%. Aadhaar now mandatory for women in BPL homes to apply for free LPG connections: Those without the unique ID number can submit their enrollment forms as proof, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Oppo Mobiles bags Team India’s sponsorship rights for Rs 1,079 crore: The cellphone manufacturer replaces Star India after winning the five-year contract. Mineral water will be sold at a uniform rate across the country, says consumer affairs minister: Ram Vilas Paswan said the consumer forum had gotten complaints about the product being sold at prices above the MRP at places like airports. Centre sources out-of-stock HIV drug through global agency, starts paying Cipla its dues, says a report in The Hindu: The pharma company had stopped manufacturing the syrup Lopinavir, used widely by child patients, saying it had not been paid since 2014.