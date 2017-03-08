The business wrap: 11 Indians out of Hurun Global Rich List post note ban, and six other top stories
- 11 Indians out of Hurun Global Rich List post demonetisation, Mukesh Ambani richest in country: Two new Indians – Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Divyank Turakhia of Directi – feature in this year list.
- Latest WikiLeaks exposé reveals CIA hacked into iPhones, Android gadgets and Samsung smart TVs: ‘Year Zero’ – the first part of the ‘Vault 7’ series of leaks on the US intelligence agency – turned the devices into covert microphones to spy on people
- Sensex, Nifty end lower ahead of Assembly election results: Aviation stocks traded higher after the Delhi government, in its Budget, announced that it will slash tax on jet fuel to 1% from 25%.
- Aadhaar now mandatory for women in BPL homes to apply for free LPG connections: Those without the unique ID number can submit their enrollment forms as proof, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
- Oppo Mobiles bags Team India’s sponsorship rights for Rs 1,079 crore: The cellphone manufacturer replaces Star India after winning the five-year contract.
- Mineral water will be sold at a uniform rate across the country, says consumer affairs minister: Ram Vilas Paswan said the consumer forum had gotten complaints about the product being sold at prices above the MRP at places like airports.
- Centre sources out-of-stock HIV drug through global agency, starts paying Cipla its dues, says a report in The Hindu: The pharma company had stopped manufacturing the syrup Lopinavir, used widely by child patients, saying it had not been paid since 2014.