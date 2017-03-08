The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to put in place welfare schemes for fishermen allegedly targeted by the Sri Lankan Navy, PTI reported. The order came two days after an Indian fisherman was shot dead allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

NGO Fisherman Care had filed a petition accusing the Sri Lankan Navy of human rights violations against Indian fishermen in Palk Straits. In its plea, the group alleged that 111 Indian fishermen were killed by the country’s Navy personnel between 1983 and 2013.

The court order came after the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday night arrested 10 Sri Lankan fishermen for allegedly fishing in Indian territorial waters, PTI reported.

The Tamil Nadu fisherman who was killed on Monday was identified as K Britso from Rameswaram. The Sri Lankan Navy had denied the “unsubstantiated” allegation of shooting him dead, saying “no such firing” had taken place.

The incident had triggered massive protests in Rameswaram. The Tamil Nadu government had announced a Rs 5-lakh compensation for Britso’s family.