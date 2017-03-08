A look at the headlines right now:

NIA court acquits former RSS activist Swami Aseemanand, six others in Ajmer Dargah blasts case: The special court found three others, including late right-wing activist Sunil Joshi, guilty in the case. India offers to give up veto power temporarily to secure permanent UN Security Council membership: Along with other G4 members, India’s UN representative Syed Akbaruddin rejected a proposal that suggested raising the term of elected UNSC members. Once again, Gujarat police detains Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: He had threatened to disrupt the prime minister’s visit if the government did not meet the minimum wage demands of the state’s anganwadi workers. Supporting Virat Kohli, BCCI urges ICC to take cognizance of Steve Smith’s ‘brain fade’ remark: The board backed the Indian captain’s claim that he had seen the Australian skipper seek help from the dressing room while contemplating a DRS referral. O Panneerselvam faction begins hunger strike demanding probe into Jayalalithaa’s death: Several AIADMK legislators participated in the protest across the state. Islamic State gunmen kill 30 in attack on military hospital near US Embassy in Kabul: Officials said the assailants were disguised as doctors. Look into grievances of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Madras High Court tells Centre and state government: An NGO has accused the Sri Lankan Navy of human rights violations, claiming that 111 Indian fishermen were killed in Palk Straits between 1983 and 2013. Air travel from Delhi to remote regions to get cheaper as AAP government slashes tax on jet fuel: The decision – made in compliance with the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme Udan – was announced along with the Budget in the Delhi Assembly. 86% voter turnout in Manipur as polling ends, 60.03% in Uttar Pradesh: Candidates contested for 22 seats in the northeast state and 40 in UP. Lucknow encounter ends, militant believed to be behind train explosion found dead: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad claimed that Saifullah was a member of a local Islamic State cell.