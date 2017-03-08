The big news: Ex-RSS activist Swami Aseemanand acquitted in Ajmer blast case, and other top stories
Other headlines: India offered to temporarily let go of veto power for UNSC permanent seat, and Jignesh Mevani was detained before Modi's Gujarat visit again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NIA court acquits former RSS activist Swami Aseemanand, six others in Ajmer Dargah blasts case: The special court found three others, including late right-wing activist Sunil Joshi, guilty in the case.
- India offers to give up veto power temporarily to secure permanent UN Security Council membership: Along with other G4 members, India’s UN representative Syed Akbaruddin rejected a proposal that suggested raising the term of elected UNSC members.
- Once again, Gujarat police detains Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: He had threatened to disrupt the prime minister’s visit if the government did not meet the minimum wage demands of the state’s anganwadi workers.
- Supporting Virat Kohli, BCCI urges ICC to take cognizance of Steve Smith’s ‘brain fade’ remark: The board backed the Indian captain’s claim that he had seen the Australian skipper seek help from the dressing room while contemplating a DRS referral.
- O Panneerselvam faction begins hunger strike demanding probe into Jayalalithaa’s death: Several AIADMK legislators participated in the protest across the state.
- Islamic State gunmen kill 30 in attack on military hospital near US Embassy in Kabul: Officials said the assailants were disguised as doctors.
- Look into grievances of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Madras High Court tells Centre and state government: An NGO has accused the Sri Lankan Navy of human rights violations, claiming that 111 Indian fishermen were killed in Palk Straits between 1983 and 2013.
- Air travel from Delhi to remote regions to get cheaper as AAP government slashes tax on jet fuel: The decision – made in compliance with the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme Udan – was announced along with the Budget in the Delhi Assembly.
- 86% voter turnout in Manipur as polling ends, 60.03% in Uttar Pradesh: Candidates contested for 22 seats in the northeast state and 40 in UP.
- Lucknow encounter ends, militant believed to be behind train explosion found dead: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad claimed that Saifullah was a member of a local Islamic State cell.