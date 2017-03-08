At least 19 children died and 20 others were injured in a blaze at a shelter in Guatemala on Wednesday, BBC reported. Officials said they were trying to determine the cause of the fire, which engulfed the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula.

On Tuesday, police officers were deployed to handle a riot-like situation at the care home, during which 60 children are believed to have escaped the premises. Allegations of the inmates being mistreated or sexually abused were also made, according to BBC.

According to local reports, the shelter was overcrowded. Most of the children there are victims of abuse or trafficking or were abandoned.