The militant who was killed during an anti-terror operation in Lucknow on Wednesday might have been “self-radicalised”, and there is no evidence he had links to the so-called Islamic State group, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Daljit Chaudhary has said. Saifullah was also suspected of being behind the explosion inside a compartment of a Bhopal-Ujjain train on Tuesday. His body was found at the site of the encounter after a 12-hour gun battle with security forces, along with arms and ammunition, mobile phones and other provisions .

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad had originally claimed he was a member of a local Islamic State cell. Six others were arrested from Kanpur and Aligarh in connection with the train blast. A seventh suspect was arrested on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

Police have traced the Bhopal explosion back to an umbrella unit called a “Khorasan module” headed by one Atif Mujaffar alias Al-Qasim in Aligarh, The Times of India reported. The module is believed to be inspired by the Islamic State and other militant groups in South Asia. Its primary work appears to be to recruit more members and plan attacks in the region. Chaudhary said Saifullah and his associates were not being supported financially from abroad, and that they were simply trying to build their own Islamic State-like offshoot in India.

On Tuesday, at least nine people were injured in the blast on the passenger train, three of them critically. The state had announced that it was a terror attack and promised compensation of Rs 25,000 for this injured, and Rs 50,000 for those in critical condition.