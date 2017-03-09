Several people were injured in an explosion near the Kasturi bridge in Imphal Bazar, Manipur on Wednesday evening, less than two hours after polling was completed for the state Assembly elections. There is no clarity on the exact number of casualties, but at least two are believed to be in critical condition, ANI reported. The injured were taken to RIMS hospital in Imphal, India Today reported.

Imphal had voted in phase 1 of the elections on March 4. Another 22 constituencies had voted on Wednesday. The state had registered a voter turnout of 86%. The results for the elections will be announced on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.