The big news: Lucknow suspect may not have had links to Islamic State, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Women around the world went on strike against inequality, and Swami Aseemanand was acquitted in the Ajmer Dargah blasts case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lucknow suspect was ‘self-radicalised’, no proof he was linked to Islamic State, says top police officer: Saifullah was not being funded by abroad, but trying to build his own terror module in India inspired by the West Asian group, ADGP Daljit Chaudhary said.
- Schools shut, streets blocked and Parliaments forced to take note as women strike around the world: A number of protestors were arrested for ‘civil disobedience’ outside Trump Tower in New York.
- NIA court acquits former RSS activist Swami Aseemanand, six others in Ajmer Dargah blasts case: The special court found three others, including late right-wing activist Sunil Joshi, guilty in the case.
- Several injured after an explosion at Imphal Bazaar soon after Manipur polls close: The number of casualties has not been determined yet.
- Uday Kotak sells 1.5% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank worth Rs 2,255 crore to comply with RBI directive: The Central bank had directed him to gradually bring down his shareholdings as the bank’s promoter.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son declares assets that have increased 23 times in 5 months: Nara Lokesh’s shares in a family enterprise were worth Rs 2.52 crore in October 2016, but have gone up to Rs 273.84 crore since then.
- SBI needs minimum account balance penalty to offset Jan Dhan costs, says Arundhati Bhattacharya: The chairperson said the bank had not received any ‘formal communication’ from the Centre asking it to reconsider its decision.
- India offers to give up veto power temporarily to secure permanent UN Security Council membership: Along with other G4 members, India’s UN representative Syed Akbaruddin rejected a proposal that suggested raising the term of elected UNSC members.
- Once again, Gujarat police detain Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: He had threatened to disrupt the prime minister’s visit if the government did not meet the minimum wage demands of the state’s anganwadi workers.
- O Panneerselvam faction begins hunger strike demanding probe into Jayalalithaa’s death: Several AIADMK legislators participated in the protest across the state.