A look at the headlines right now:

Lucknow suspect was ‘self-radicalised’, no proof he was linked to Islamic State, says top police officer: Saifullah was not being funded by abroad, but trying to build his own terror module in India inspired by the West Asian group, ADGP Daljit Chaudhary said. Schools shut, streets blocked and Parliaments forced to take note as women strike around the world: A number of protestors were arrested for ‘civil disobedience’ outside Trump Tower in New York. NIA court acquits former RSS activist Swami Aseemanand, six others in Ajmer Dargah blasts case: The special court found three others, including late right-wing activist Sunil Joshi, guilty in the case. Several injured after an explosion at Imphal Bazaar soon after Manipur polls close: The number of casualties has not been determined yet. Uday Kotak sells 1.5% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank worth Rs 2,255 crore to comply with RBI directive: The Central bank had directed him to gradually bring down his shareholdings as the bank’s promoter. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son declares assets that have increased 23 times in 5 months: Nara Lokesh’s shares in a family enterprise were worth Rs 2.52 crore in October 2016, but have gone up to Rs 273.84 crore since then. SBI needs minimum account balance penalty to offset Jan Dhan costs, says Arundhati Bhattacharya: The chairperson said the bank had not received any ‘formal communication’ from the Centre asking it to reconsider its decision. India offers to give up veto power temporarily to secure permanent UN Security Council membership: Along with other G4 members, India’s UN representative Syed Akbaruddin rejected a proposal that suggested raising the term of elected UNSC members. Once again, Gujarat police detain Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: He had threatened to disrupt the prime minister’s visit if the government did not meet the minimum wage demands of the state’s anganwadi workers. O Panneerselvam faction begins hunger strike demanding probe into Jayalalithaa’s death: Several AIADMK legislators participated in the protest across the state.