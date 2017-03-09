Two militants were killed during an encounter with security personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, the Central Reserve Police Force said. The deceased militants have been identified as Lashkar-e-Toiba’s Jahangir Ahmed Ganaie and Mohammad Shafi Shergujari. The security personnel suspect that are more militants are holed up in a house in the region as the encounter continues.

The gun battle began in Pulwama’s Padgampora area early Thursday morning. Troops from the 130 Battallion of the CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group were deployed after receiving a tip-off that the militants were there, reported ANI.

Local residents told the Kashmir Reader that they first heard a few gunshots. After a while, it was followed by firing. After the encounter began, the authorities suspended train services from Banihal to Srinagar as one of the railway stations is near the site.

This is the second major encounter in the area in the past four days. On March 5, at least two militants were killed in Tral after a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours. An officer, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Naik from the Jammu and Kashmir Special Operations Group, was also killed in the encounter.

The Kashmir Valley was thrown out of gear for several months in 2016 after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s killing in July. Schools and other establishments remained closed for weeks on ends, protests were carried out on a large scale and security forces were accused of using brutal methods to quell the resistance.

