“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is strangely obsessed with me,” Robert Vadra, the businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Thursday. He wrote this in a Facebook post in retaliation to the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s remarks in the Assembly that Vadra would eat Prime Minister Narendra Modi alive, reported The Times of India.

“Robert Vadra seems to be the most referred name in the dictionary of Delhi CM,” wrote Vadra. “I would humbly request our Delhi CM to come and speak with me directly, for all his grudges he has against me, instead of inciting other people against me.”

Kejriwal, on Tuesday, had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of selectively targeting members of his party to stop his government from working for the Capital. He also dared the PM to take action against Vadra. “You can only arrest Satyendar Jain,” Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly. “If the PM raises a finger against Robert Vadra, I’ll be convinced he has a 56-inch chest...Vadra will eat him alive.”

Several leaders of the ruling party have been arrested in the past few months on charges varying from corruption to sexual assault. Jain, who is the health minister in the Kejriwal Cabinet, is being investigated by the Income Tax department in connection with a benami property case. His assets worth Rs 33 crore have been attached by the department in connection with the case, Economic Times reported on March 4.