A group of unidentified men attacked the vice president of a Bharatiya Janata Party mandalam in Kerala on Wednesday night. Sushil Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode with multiple stab injuries on his hand and stomach. His condition is now stable, reported ANI.

Kumar was attacked at Olachery Kavu in Kannur district around 9 pm. Initial reports said that six men came on three motorcycles, attacked Kumar and fled. The police said that although the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, they are suspecting it was a case of personal enmity, reported CNN-News18.

The BJP has blamed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the assault, reported The Hindu. However, the CPI(M) has denied the allegations and said that the attack was the result of an internal feud in the BJP. This comes four days after three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists were injured, allegedly in an attack by CPI(M) members in Kerala’s Keezhaiyur village. The victims had sustained injuries on their hands and legs.

Kerala has had a spate of political murders ever since the Left Democratic Front government came to power in May 2016. Both the BJP and the CPI(M) have blamed each other for the bloodshed. On February 12, a BJP worker was hacked to death in Thrissur district. The BJP had accused the CPI(M) of Nirmal’s murder. This came almost month after another BJP worker was killed outside his home in Kannur district.