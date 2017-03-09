A man who impersonated pop icon Justin Bieber online was arrested in Australia on Thursday on charges of 931 child sex offences, reported CNN. The Queensland Police said the 42-year-old man used to ask fans of the Canadian singer to send him explicit images via Facebook, Skype and other social networking websites. The accused man will be produced in a court in Brisbane on April 6, according to The Guardian.

The charges against him include rape and indecent treatment of a children under 12 years of age. “Detectives had been investigating a man who allegedly posed as Justin online in order to solicit explicit images from young children,” said the police, according to AFP. The accused allegedly successfully targeted 157 people across the globe. The police told BBC that 50 of these victims are from the United States, six from Australia.

The man is a serial offender and has been doing this for the past 10 years. Earlier, he was accused of making child pornography with the help of a carriage service. “After a thorough examination of the man’s computer, he has been further charged with another 931 child sex offences,” read a statement from the police.

Detective Inspector Jon Rouse asked fans to be extra careful while using the internet. “This investigation demonstrates both the vulnerability of children that are utilising social media and communication applications and the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom to seduce victims,” he said.