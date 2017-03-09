Digital payments company Paytm will now charge credit card users a 2% deposit fee for adding money to their wallets, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday. The company said people were misusing its “zero fee transfers” scheme to take money out of the wallet into their bank accounts. And in the process, the users were earning “free” money in the form of reward points from the bank for using credit cards. The step is aimed at discouraging such transfers.

“They were not only getting free loyalty points which effectively is free cash but also getting access to free credit,” Paytm said. However, the company will return the money charged as deposit fee in the form of coupons that can be used on the website as well as third-party websites such as Swiggy or Uber, said founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The company has yet to activate the mechanism though, nor has it been updated on the company’s website which still says that the coupons can only be used on Paytm, reported NDTV. Moreover, the coupons will be given only when the amount added is more than Rs 250. Though the coupons will expire on December 31, 2017, the deadline can be extended on request, says the FAQ section on the company website.