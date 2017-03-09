The overall mood in the trading market was flat on Thursday with investors wary of the exit polls that will be out later in the evening. At 1.47 pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was down by 30. 33 points to 28,871 while the Nifty50 was trading 13.85 points lower at 8,910.25.

However, experts told mint that if the exit polls showed any trend of the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the Assembly elections, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, there could be a spurt in buying by investors. The election results will be declared on Saturday. “Markets are trading very cautiously ahead of the exit poll results this evening. A BJP win could take the market very close to the new high,” Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, told the English daily.

Among the top gainers were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. Shares of all these firms surged more than 1%, reported Moneycontrol. Among the biggest losers of the day were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, GAIL India and Eros International Media.

The shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd fell 4.4% to touch a new 31-month low after the US Food and Drug Administration issued Form 483 to the company’s oncology formulation plant in Visakhapatnam with 13 favourable observations. GAIL India, on the other hand, registered a 5.13% drop to Rs 369.55 during intra-day trading, reported Economic Times. Shares of Eros International Media Limited, too, nosedived 2.3% to Rs 216.30 after its overseas arm, Eros International, decided to against fund-raising exercise via the dollar bond route.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened at 66.82 against the US dollar. In the morning trading session, the home currency was trading at 66.84, down 0.2% from its Wednesday’s close of 66.70. Overall, the Asian currencies were trading low. South Korea’s won was down 0.81% while Taiwan’s dollar dropped 0.24%. Similarly, Indonesia’s rupiah fell 0.15% and Malaysia’s ringgit plummeted 0.11%.