Government concerned about Indians killed in US, says Union minister Ananth Kumar during Budget session: Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the Lucknow encounter in the House, said the National Investigation would look into the case. Encounter under way in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, civilian and two militants killed: Train services from Banihal to Srinagar have been suspended as one of the railway stations is near the site. Paytm will charge 2% deposit fee for adding money to wallet using credit card: The step has been taken to discourage users from misusing ‘zero fee transfers’ scheme to take money out of the Paytm wallets and into bank accounts. Stop inciting people against me, Robert Vadra tells Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister is obsessed with me, said the businessman and son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Shiv Sena draws flak for moral policing couples in Kochi in an effort to ‘stop sexual violence’: The officer in charge of the area was later suspended, and six people were detained. China hints at inviting other emerging economies into Brics during September summit: These might come under a new banner, Brics-plus, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son declares assets that have increased 23 times in 5 months: Nara Lokesh’s shares in a family enterprise were worth Rs 2.52 crore in October 2016, but have gone up to Rs 273.84 crore since then. NIA gives clean chit to two Pakistani schoolboys arrested in connection with Uri attack: The agency said it had no evidence to prosecute Faisal Husain Awan and Ahsan Khursheed, and that they had crossed over the LoC after a fight with their parents. Justin Bieber imitator charged with 931 child sex offences in Australia: The 42-year-old man used to ask fans of the Canadian singer to send him explicit images via Facebook, Skype and other social networking platforms. Hindu saints invented nuclear technology, cosmetic surgery, rockets and planes, says Gujarat university: The yearly diary published by the Maharaja Sayajirao University called Charak Rishi the ‘father of medicine’ and Garga Muni the ‘scientist of stars’.