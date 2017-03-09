The big news: Hate crimes against Indians in US discussed at Budget session, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Two militants and a civilian were killed during an encounter in Kashmir, and Paytm said it would charge credit card users a 2% deposit fee.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government concerned about Indians killed in US, says Union minister Ananth Kumar during Budget session: Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the Lucknow encounter in the House, said the National Investigation would look into the case.
- Encounter under way in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, civilian and two militants killed: Train services from Banihal to Srinagar have been suspended as one of the railway stations is near the site.
- Paytm will charge 2% deposit fee for adding money to wallet using credit card: The step has been taken to discourage users from misusing ‘zero fee transfers’ scheme to take money out of the Paytm wallets and into bank accounts.
- Stop inciting people against me, Robert Vadra tells Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister is obsessed with me, said the businessman and son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
- Shiv Sena draws flak for moral policing couples in Kochi in an effort to ‘stop sexual violence’: The officer in charge of the area was later suspended, and six people were detained.
- China hints at inviting other emerging economies into Brics during September summit: These might come under a new banner, Brics-plus, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son declares assets that have increased 23 times in 5 months: Nara Lokesh’s shares in a family enterprise were worth Rs 2.52 crore in October 2016, but have gone up to Rs 273.84 crore since then.
- NIA gives clean chit to two Pakistani schoolboys arrested in connection with Uri attack: The agency said it had no evidence to prosecute Faisal Husain Awan and Ahsan Khursheed, and that they had crossed over the LoC after a fight with their parents.
- Justin Bieber imitator charged with 931 child sex offences in Australia: The 42-year-old man used to ask fans of the Canadian singer to send him explicit images via Facebook, Skype and other social networking platforms.
- Hindu saints invented nuclear technology, cosmetic surgery, rockets and planes, says Gujarat university: The yearly diary published by the Maharaja Sayajirao University called Charak Rishi the ‘father of medicine’ and Garga Muni the ‘scientist of stars’.