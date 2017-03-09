Sri Lanka will release 85 Indian fishermen from its custody, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said on Thursday, adding that New Delhi was awaiting further orders about this. India is also expected to reciprocate and release at least 19 Lankan fishermen currently in its custody, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, New Delhi and Colombo held a high-level discussion after a Tamil Nadu fisherman was shot dead, allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, on Monday. “The move is being made to defuse the current tensions,” the news agency reported, quoting sources.

The Sri Lankan government maintained that there had been no firing from their navy’s side, Baglay said, adding that Colombo had agreed to investigate the case.

On Monday, a 21-year-old from Thangachimadam in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram was shot dead, allegedly when the Sri Lankan Navy had opened fire at a group of six Indian fishermen. But, Sri Lanka has denied the claims and said “no such firing” had taken place. The incident had triggered massive protests in Rameswaram. The Tamil Nadu government had announced a Rs 5-lakh compensation for the victim’s family, who had initially refused to accept his body.

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday night had arrested 10 Sri Lankan fishermen for allegedly fishing in Indian territorial waters.

Fishermen from the two countries have been arrested in the past for crossing territorial waters. In November, 2016, representatives of the two countries discussed a proposal to set up a coast guard hotline to avoid further disputes. A joint working group meeting will be held in April 2017 to review progress. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea states that fishermen who violate territorial water borders may be warned and even fined but not arrested or shot at.