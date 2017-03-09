The Election Commission has announced that the by-poll in the Radhakrishnan Nagar, which was former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s seat, will be held on April 12. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the constituency. Votes will be counted on April 17, The Indian Express reported.

The schedule released by the EC says the poll notification will be released on March 16, and candidates have to file their nominations by March 23. Electronic voting machines will be used in the election.

The seat has been vacant since Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016. Her niece Deepa Jayakumar had expressed her intention to stand in the constituency. Besides the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is also likely to stand in the bypoll. It remains to be seen if Jayalalithaa loyalist O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK, will stand as an independent candidate.

This will be the third poll in the RK Nagar seat in as many years. Jayalalithaa had stood there in 2015 after was acquitted in an illegal wealth case, and had contested again in the Assembly elections there last year.