A look at news in the sector right now:

Markets end flat as investors trade cautiously ahead of exit poll results: Experts had predicted a spurt in buying if there was any clear trend suggesting a BJP win, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. RBI will issue new Rs 10 notes with improved security features: The old notes will still be valid, the central bank has clarified. Paytm will charge 2% deposit fee for adding money to wallet using credit card: The step has been taken to discourage users from misusing ‘zero fee transfers’ scheme to take money out of the Paytm wallets and into bank accounts. SBI needs minimum account balance penalty to offset Jan Dhan costs, says Arundhati Bhattacharya: The chairperson said the bank had not received any ‘formal communication’ from the Centre asking it to reconsider its decision. WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets businesses talk to users, but supposedly keeps spam at bay: This might be a way for the messaging service to finally make some money. Do not have enough money to settle Rs 9,000-crore loan, Vijay Mallya tells Supreme Court: The apex court asked the fugitive businessman whether he had honestly disclosed his assets. China hints at inviting other emerging economies into Brics during September summit: These might come under a new banner, Brics-plus, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Uday Kotak sells 1.5% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank worth Rs 2,255 crore to comply with RBI directive: The Central bank had directed him to gradually bring down his shareholdings as the bank’s promoter. Foreign NGOs face challenges in India, says US after Compassion International is forced to shut shop: A State Department spokesperson said obstacles hindering the functioning of charities in the country were a ‘matter of concern’. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son declares assets that have increased 23 times in 5 months: Nara Lokesh’s shares in a family enterprise were worth Rs 2.52 crore in October 2016, but have gone up to Rs 273.84 crore since then.