The big news: Exit polls project BJP win in Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Maternity leave for working women was increased to 26 weeks from 12, and RBI will issue new Rs 10 notes with better security features.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Exit polls show clear win predicted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa: Figures show a close call between the Congress and AAP in Punjab, while the Manipur winner remains unclear.
- Women in India will now get 26 weeks of maternity leave instead of just 12: The Lok Sabha approved an amendment Bill that makes it mandatory for companies with more than 50 employees to provide a day care centre near by.
- RBI will issue new Rs 10 notes with improved security features: The old notes will still be valid, the central bank has clarified.
- Pakistan has ‘illegally occupied’ our territory, India says at UNHRC: India’s permanent representative to the UN asked why the body was silent in a debate on Pakistan using ‘terrorism as an instrument of state policy’.
- EC says by-election in Tamil Nadu for Jayalalithaa’s seat will be held on April 12: Votes will be counted for the RK Nagar seat by-poll on April 17.
- Akhilesh Yadav hints at an alliance with BSP as exit polls project BJP victory: The chief minister told BBC Hindi that his Samajwadi Party might tie up with Mayawati ‘if the need arises.’
- No such thing as absolute privacy in America, says FBI Director James Comey: He said a judge has the right to compel anyone to testify about any private conversation one has with their spouses, clergy members, or attorneys.
- SBI to buy 11,000 pump action guns to guard its offices across country, reports Hindustan Times: The guns will be manufactured at Rifle Factory in Ishapore near Kolkata.
- Foreign NGOs face challenges in India, says US after Compassion International is forced to shut shop: A State Department spokesperson said obstacles hindering the functioning of charities in the country were a ‘matter of concern’.
- Publishers withdraw case against DU shop selling photocopies of textbooks: Students, who have been fighting for equal access to knowledge, said the move took them by surprise.