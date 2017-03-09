The Board of Control for Cricket in India has lodged a complaint against Australian skipper Steve Smith and batsman Peter Handscomb in a decision review system controversy that had cropped up during the Test in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The BCCI has filed a Level 2 complaint for “violating spirit of cricket and bringing the game to disrepute”, PTI reported.

Smith was spotted looking towards the dressing room for help while contemplating a DRS referral after bowler Umesh Yadav had dismissed him. Umpire Nigel Llong had intervened and warned him against seeking assistance. Smith had later admitted to his action and said, “It was a bit of a brain fade on my behalf, and I shouldn’t have done that.”

The BCCI has emailed video footage of the incident along with documents to the ICC for them to be reviewed.

However, Australia had strongly defended their team, and the International Cricket Council has decided not to act in the matter. The ICC had instead advised both teams to “focus their energies on the third Test in Ranchi next week”.