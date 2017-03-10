The big news: Exit polls predict BJP win in UP, Akali Dal rout in Punjab, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Warm relations between the new Delhi LG and Arvind Kejriwal took a hit, and Kiss of Love protests returned to Kochi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Exit polls show clear win predicted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa: Figures show a close call between the Congress and AAP in Punjab, while the Manipur winner remains unclear.
- LG rejects Delhi government’s Rs 1-crore compensation offer to family of ex-serviceman who committed suicide over OROP: The decision might sour relations between Arvind Kejriwal and Anil Baijal, which have so far been relatively even.
- Kiss of Love protest returns to Kochi’s Marine Drive a day after Shiv Sena’s moral policing rampage: Members of the party and the BJP marched alongside the protestors, shouting out their own slogans, while the activists hugged, cheered and sang songs.
- Former CIA spy of Indian origin credits Trump administration with saving her from Italian prison: Sabrina de Sousa, 60, had accused the Obama regime of abandoning her.
- European Council re-elects Donald Tusk as president despite opposition from home country Poland: The Polish government was the only one of the 28 member states to vote against the motion.
- Government, RSS deny claims that India unfairly blocked US-based Christian NGO: Any foreign organisation working in India has to follow the laws of the land, the MEA said.
- Ex-IAF employee arrested, believed to have led Bhopal train blast operation: Police said Mohammed Ghaus Khan supplied arms and ammunition to Saifullah, the militant killed in the gunfight.
- BCCI lodges complaint against Australia skipper after DRS controversy at Bengaluru Test: The ICC did not act in the matter, and instead had asked the two teams to focus on the next Test.
- Women in India will now get 26 weeks of maternity leave instead of just 12: The Lok Sabha approved an amendment Bill that makes it mandatory for companies with more than 50 employees to provide a daycare centre nearby.
- RBI will issue new Rs 10 notes with improved security features: The old notes will still be valid, the central bank has clarified.