A look at the headlines right now:

Exit polls show clear win predicted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa: Figures show a close call between the Congress and AAP in Punjab, while the Manipur winner remains unclear. LG rejects Delhi government’s Rs 1-crore compensation offer to family of ex-serviceman who committed suicide over OROP: The decision might sour relations between Arvind Kejriwal and Anil Baijal, which have so far been relatively even. Kiss of Love protest returns to Kochi’s Marine Drive a day after Shiv Sena’s moral policing rampage: Members of the party and the BJP marched alongside the protestors, shouting out their own slogans, while the activists hugged, cheered and sang songs. Former CIA spy of Indian origin credits Trump administration with saving her from Italian prison: Sabrina de Sousa, 60, had accused the Obama regime of abandoning her. European Council re-elects Donald Tusk as president despite opposition from home country Poland: The Polish government was the only one of the 28 member states to vote against the motion. Government, RSS deny claims that India unfairly blocked US-based Christian NGO: Any foreign organisation working in India has to follow the laws of the land, the MEA said. Ex-IAF employee arrested, believed to have led Bhopal train blast operation: Police said Mohammed Ghaus Khan supplied arms and ammunition to Saifullah, the militant killed in the gunfight. BCCI lodges complaint against Australia skipper after DRS controversy at Bengaluru Test: The ICC did not act in the matter, and instead had asked the two teams to focus on the next Test. Women in India will now get 26 weeks of maternity leave instead of just 12: The Lok Sabha approved an amendment Bill that makes it mandatory for companies with more than 50 employees to provide a daycare centre nearby. RBI will issue new Rs 10 notes with improved security features: The old notes will still be valid, the central bank has clarified.