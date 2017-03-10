At least two men were killed and a third one was seriously injured in a shooting in a café in Switzerland on Thursday night, reported AFP. Investigators said the attack was carried out by two unidentified men who walked into Café 56 around 8.15 pm and started firing indiscriminately. The café is located in a residential neighbourhood in Basel.

Those killed and injured in the incident were customers the local police said. The investigators are looking for the perpetrators, who are on the run. “The reason behind the attack is not yet known and will be investigated,” the Basel prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

More details are awaited.