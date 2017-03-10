South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday upheld the Parliament’s decision to impeach Park Geun-Hye from the post of president, marking her formal exit from office. Park was embroiled in a massive corruption scandal and her impeachment left the country in severe political turmoil.

On December 9, the South Korean Parliament had impeached Park, with 234 out of 300 legislators voting for her removal. The Opposition parties had 172 legislators, which indicated that they were supported by dissenters from Park’s own Saenuri Party. She handed over responsibility for running the country to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

The country will have to hold elections within two months to replace her. Liberal leader Moon Jae-in, who had gone up against Park in the 2012 elections, is currently considered the frontrunner for the post.

This makes Park the country’s first democratically elected leader to be ousted from office, The Guardian reported. In 2004, Roh Moo-hyun had been impeached for violating election laws, but the motion was overturned later by the Constitutional Court.

Park had been accused of colluding with Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend and confidante, to extort money in the form of donations from South Korean companies. The money, which was transferred to non-profit foundations controlled by Choi, was allegedly used for personal gains. Park was also accused of ordering her aides to leak official state documents to Choi, who has no official position in the South Korean government.