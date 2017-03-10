Seven people were injured in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Thursday night, after a man went on a rampage with an axe at the city’s main railway station. The attacker was later arrested, but described only “as 36-year-old from former Yugoslavia”, The Guardian reported. At least three of the victims and the attacker were seriously hurt, and while the others sustained minor injuries.

The police said there was no evidence of terrorism, and the attack appeared to be a random one. “The suspect appears to have had psychological problems,” police said, according to CBS news.

The station was locked down and officers searched the area after being alerted to the attacker’s presence. They have also confiscated the axe.

More details are awaited.