The exit poll predictions of the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa have sent the Sensex surging. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex jumped more than 146 points when the markets opened on Friday morning. At 12.15 pm, the Sensex was up by 39.62 points at 28,968 while the Nifty50 rose 11.10 points to touch 8,938.

Brokers told Mint that sustained capital inflow by foreign funds at the domestic bourses and a buying spree by retail investors sent the markets soaring. Apart from a favourable exit poll forecast, the industrial production data for January, which is scheduled to be released later in the evening, also upped the mood.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green. Consumer durables, information technology, metal, realty, bank, capital goods and auto sectors were particularly doing very well. The BSE consumer durables sector index rose 0.73% while the IT index was up by 0.70%. Gains in the realty, power, oil and gas, metal made Nifty50 touch the psychological level of 8,950 during the early hours, reported the Economic Times.

However, non-banking finance companies registered losses. Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd fell 2.5% while those of Muthoot Finance Ltd plummeted 4.2%. The drop in share prices came after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said NBFCs cannot issue more than Rs 20,000 in cash against gold loans.

The rupee opened at 66.73 against the US dollar on Friday. During the morning trading hours, the home currency was at 66.72, down 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 66.72. Other Asian markets also opened on a positive note after overnight gains on the US bourses. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.33%, while Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.04%.