The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has issued notices to around 125 schools after allegations that they were creating communal divide, NDTV reported on Friday. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said a majority of the school did not even have the necessary permits and approvals from the government.

“This is the first phase of the investigation,” Chatterjee said in the state Assembly on Wednesday. “We are identifying those schools and if they are teaching on the lines of religious doctrines, they will be stopped.” He said the Trinamool Congress government would not “tolerate spreading of religious intolerance in the name of teaching students”.

Chatterjee informed the House about the step after the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that there were 350 such schools in the state affiliated to right-wing organisations that promote religious intolerance. The schools, the minister said, are mostly located in North 24 Parganas and north Bengal, reported The Hindu.