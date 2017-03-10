A head constable, 45, with the Hyderabad Police was on Thursday arrested for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl, reported The Hindu. Mahboob, who works with the Kamatipura police, befriended the girl a few months ago and used to frequently visit her house, which is close to the police station.

The constable was planning to marry the minor in a few months, an unidentified police officer told the newspaper. “He has five children from his first marriage and his eldest daughter is about to get married,” the officer said. He had also travelled to several cities, including Mumbai, with the minor.

Mahboob reportedly told his colleagues that he wanted to give a decent life to the girl and her poor family. “All are equal before law,” said South zone Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana. “Mahboob should have been careful, as he has violated conduct rules and the law. Even for a second marriage, police personnel have to take permission from the government.”

Though there have been reports that Mahboob was booked on charges of rape, Inspector S Sudarshan of the same police station told PTI that the complainant had not brought any such charges against the accused. The complaint was lodged by the minor’s sister who said the constable had kidnapped the 16-year-old. A medical examination will be conducted on her on Friday, reported Outlook .